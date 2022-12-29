Quant MF’s Sandeep Tandon reveals his success mantra — talks about big sector themes for 2023

In this episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, the focus is on a fund house that has given some of the best returns across categories. They have fared way better than the category average and are sitting at an easy rank 1 or 2 across scheme segments. At a time when several actively managed funds couldn’t even beat the benchmark, it will be interesting to look at what Quant Mutual Fund is doing differently, what they have got right and how they think 2023 could pan out.

For the uninitiated, quant Mutual Fund is one of the oldest and pioneering mutual funds in India with an over 22 year legacy in the asset management industry in the country.

Talking about Quant’s success mantra, founder and chief thought officer, Sandeep Tandon said that they practice a very dynamic style of money management.

He said, “It is a very data-driven. So, we analyze the data very closely and we look at much larger macro perspective. We try to understand what type of environment we are in and accordingly try to implement our strategy.”

He added, “We look at the work on a concept of predictive analytics. The predictive analytic gives a perspective - when you combine multi-dimensional research. It gives you a better perspective how the big macro picture is looking. And accordingly, we design or reconstruct our portfolio. We all know that we live in a very dynamic world, but our portfolio manager’s style can't be static. So, that's the way we brought the consumer dynamic style of money management. This is based on the multi-dimensional reports and multi variance model and that's the way we generate alpha of superior risk-adjusted returns.”

Talking about big sector theme for 2023, Tandon said, “We are more optimistic and bullish on India both in absolute and relative basis. Within India, we like to play value thesis."

