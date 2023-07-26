Quant Manufacturing Fund opens for subscription: Plans available, asset allocation and more

3 Min Read
Quant manufacturing fund is an open ended scheme which seeks to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies that follow the manufacturing theme.
Quant Manufacturing Fund, an offering from quant mutual fund, has opened for subscription on Wednesday. This new fund offer (NFO) will be available till August 8, 2023. This is an open ended scheme which seeks to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies that follow the manufacturing theme.
However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house said.
Plans and options under the scheme
Plans
quant Manufacturing Fund - Regular Plan
quant Manufacturing Fund - Direct Plan
Direct Plan
Direct plan is only for investors who purchase /subscribe units in a scheme directly with the fund and is not available for investors who route their investments through a distributor.
Regular Plan
Regular plan is available for investors who purchase/ subscribe units in a scheme through a distributor.
Options under each Plan(s)
Growth
Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) (Payout and Re-investment Facility)
Liquidity
The scheme offers units for subscription at net asset value (NAV) based prices on all business days on an ongoing basis, commencing lot later than 5 business days from the date of allotment. The AMC shall dispatch the redemption proceeds within three working days from date of receipt of
request from the unit holder.
Scheme allocation
Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:
|Instruments
|Indicative allocations (% of total assets)
|Risk Profile
|Minimum
|Maximum
|Equity and equity related instruments of companies havingmanufacturing theme
|80%
|100%
|Very High
|Other Equity and equity related instruments of companies other thanhaving manufacturing theme
|0%
|20%
|Very high
|Debt & Money Market instruments*
|0%
|20%
|Low to medium
|Foreign securities including ADRs / GDRs / Foreign equity and debtsecurities and Overseas ETFs
|0%
|20%
|Very high
|Units issued by REITs & InvITs
|0%
|10%
|Very high
(Source: Fund document)
Load structure
This scheme involves no “Entry Load”, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load” is also nil.
Investment strategy
The scheme seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80 percent of its net assets in equity/equity related instruments of companies that are part of the manufacturing theme in India/overseas and engage in in manufacturing activity.
A look at other funds from quant mutual fund
|Scheme name
|3-year returns
|AUM
|Quant Small Cap Fund - Growth
|53.86
|5,565.26
|Quant Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth
|56.19
|5,565.26
|Quant Active Fund - Growth
|35.01
|4,787.09
|Quant Active Fund - Direct Plan - Growth
|37.28
|4,787.09
|Quant Tax Plan - Growth
|38.56
|4,049.39
|Quant Tax Plan - Direct Plan - Growth
|41.09
|4,049.39
|Quant Mid Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth
|40.66
|2,188.28
|Quant Mid Cap Fund - Growth
|37.85
|2,188.28
|Quant Liquid Plan - Growth
|4.81
|1,748.40
|Quant Liquid Plan - Direct Plan - Growth
|5.12
|1,748.40
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth
|39.03
|1,611.61
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund - Growth
|37.97
|1,611.61
|Quant Absolute Fund - Growth
|30.98
|1,246.40
(Source: Moneycontrol)
First Published: Jul 26, 2023 1:42 PM IST
