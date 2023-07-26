Quant Manufacturing Fund opens for subscription: Plans available, asset allocation and more

Quant manufacturing fund is an open ended scheme which seeks to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies that follow the manufacturing theme.

Quant Manufacturing Fund, an offering from quant mutual fund, has opened for subscription on Wednesday. This new fund offer (NFO) will be available till August 8, 2023. This is an open ended scheme which seeks to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies that follow the manufacturing theme.

However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house said.

Plans and options under the scheme

Plans

quant Manufacturing Fund - Regular Plan

quant Manufacturing Fund - Direct Plan

Direct Plan

Direct plan is only for investors who purchase /subscribe units in a scheme directly with the fund and is not available for investors who route their investments through a distributor.

Regular Plan

Regular plan is available for investors who purchase/ subscribe units in a scheme through a distributor.

Options under each Plan(s)

Growth

Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) (Payout and Re-investment Facility)

Liquidity

The scheme offers units for subscription at net asset value (NAV) based prices on all business days on an ongoing basis, commencing lot later than 5 business days from the date of allotment. The AMC shall dispatch the redemption proceeds within three working days from date of receipt of

request from the unit holder.

Scheme allocation

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity related instruments of companies havingmanufacturing theme 80% 100% Very High Other Equity and equity related instruments of companies other thanhaving manufacturing theme 0% 20% Very high Debt & Money Market instruments* 0% 20% Low to medium Foreign securities including ADRs / GDRs / Foreign equity and debtsecurities and Overseas ETFs 0% 20% Very high Units issued by REITs & InvITs 0% 10% Very high

(Source: Fund document)

Load structure

This scheme involves no “Entry Load”, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load” is also nil.

Investment strategy

The scheme seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80 percent of its net assets in equity/equity related instruments of companies that are part of the manufacturing theme in India/overseas and engage in in manufacturing activity.

A look at other funds from quant mutual fund

Scheme name 3-year returns AUM Quant Small Cap Fund - Growth 53.86 5,565.26 Quant Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth 56.19 5,565.26 Quant Active Fund - Growth 35.01 4,787.09 Quant Active Fund - Direct Plan - Growth 37.28 4,787.09 Quant Tax Plan - Growth 38.56 4,049.39 Quant Tax Plan - Direct Plan - Growth 41.09 4,049.39 Quant Mid Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth 40.66 2,188.28 Quant Mid Cap Fund - Growth 37.85 2,188.28 Quant Liquid Plan - Growth 4.81 1,748.40 Quant Liquid Plan - Direct Plan - Growth 5.12 1,748.40 Quant Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth 39.03 1,611.61 Quant Flexi Cap Fund - Growth 37.97 1,611.61 Quant Absolute Fund - Growth 30.98 1,246.40

(Source: Moneycontrol)