Q1 portfolio rejig: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in SpiceJet & Titan, reduces in 4 companies
Updated : July 23, 2019 01:57 PM IST
As of July 19, 20 companies in Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio have released their shareholding data for the Q1FY20. Of these, more than half of the stocks have given negative returns year-to-date (YTD).
Both SpiceJet and Titan Company in which Jhunjhunwala raised his stake rose 58 percent and 17 percent, respectively, YTD.
