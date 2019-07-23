Q1 portfolio rejig: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in SpiceJet & Titan, reduces in 4 companies

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in two companies and cut holdings in four in the June quarter as compared to the March quarter, as of data collated on July 19.

Jhunjhunwala raised stakes in SpiceJet and Titan Company, while cutting his stakes in Firstsource Solutions, Federal Bank, Lupin, and Dewan Housing Finance.



Both SpiceJet and Titan Company in which Jhunjhunwala raised his stake rose 58 percent and 17 percent, respectively, YTD. Two out of four stocks in which he reduced stake fell in double digits in the same period. Lupin fell 11 percent while DHFL plunged more than 70 percent.



Firstsource Solutions rose 10 percent and Federal Bank was up little over 6 percent YTD.

Table: 20 companies in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio that have released shareholding data by July 19. Please note that this may or may not be an exhaustive list of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio but only a list of companies in which he holds over 1 percent stake.