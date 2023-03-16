Punjab & Sind Bank hikes lending rate by 10-20 basis points across tenures

For overnight, the lending rate (MCLR) has been revised to 7.70 percent from 7.50 percent while one month MCLR has been revised to 7.80 percent from 7.60 percent.

The public sector bank Punjab & Sind Bank on Thursday, March 16, 2023, announced a hike of 10-20 basis points (bps) in the interest rates for different tenors. As per the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank has reviewed the Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for different tenors, the bank said in a regulatory notification.

As a result, equated monthly installment (EMI) amount for the borrowers who have taken loans at these rates would go up.

For overnight, the lending rate (MCLR) has been revised to 7.70 percent from 7.50 percent while one month MCLR has been revised to 7.80 percent from 7.60 percent. The three month and six month MCLRs have been revised to 8.30 percent and 8.45 percent respectively. The MCLR for these two tenors earlier stood at 8.10 percent and 8.25 percent.

The bank has revised one year MCLR to 8.60 percent from 8.50 percent

Here are the revised MCLR for different tenors:

Tenor MCLR (%) w.e.f. March 16, 2023 Overnight MCLR 7.70% One month MCLR 7.80% Three month MCLR 8.30% Six month MCLR 8.45% One year MCLR 8.60%

(Source: Punjab & Sind Bank)

Earlier in the day, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank also raised their lending rates, effective from March 16, 2023. While Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates(MCLR) by 5 basis points across tenures, Federal Bank has hiked the same by 10 basis points.

State Bank of India On Wednesday, (SBI) raised the base rate and Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR). According to the SBI’s website, base rate has been hiked to 10.10 percent from 9.40 percent, an increase of 70 basis points. SBI benchmark prime lending rate has been raised to 14.85 percent from 14.15 percent, an increase 70 basis points.

ALSO READ | Home loan rates hike: Experts tell us what lies ahead and how to handle the situation