Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) are financial instruments offered by government to help one save for retirement. By investing in these schemes, an investor can receive assured returns.

However, before investing in these schemes, it is important to understand what works better for whom. To choose the better option on the basis of returns, one need to first understand the criteria, say financial experts.

Even though the features of the PPF and VPF seem similar, the biggest difference between PPF and VPF is that PPF can also be availed by self-employed people and employees from unorganised sectors, while VPF is only available for salaried individuals.

“VPF is just an extension of EPF and hence, investors can opt for VPF only if they have an EPF account. Besides offering an EEE tax benefit (which is available in PPF as well), VPF currently offers a return of 8.5 percent,” explains Pranjal Kamra, chief executive officer, Finology.

The rate of interest in PPF, on the other hand, is currently 7.1 percent. This means VPF offers 1.4 percent extra returns in addition to the tax benefits.

"VPF suits salaried people, for marginally higher interest rates,” suggests Joydeep Sen, founder, Wiseinvestor.

Naveen Kukreja, chief executive officer and co-founder, Paisabazaar seconds Sen's view.

"VPF, an extension of EPF, has usually earned higher interest rates than PPF and most of the other fixed income securities covered by the sovereign guarantee. Therefore, employees with EPF accounts looking for higher returns as well as sovereign guarantee should prefer investing in VPF than in PPF," he explains.

Nevertheless, the investment horizon of the schemes also needs to be considered.

PPF has a lock-in period of 15 years, which can be increased further.

"For someone who is aiming at enhancing the retirement corpus, VPF is a better option as it offers extra returns along with a long-term compounding effect benefit on the money. But, if investors don’t wish to invest for too long, then PPF might be a better option as it matures in 15 years," adds Kamra.

VPF corpus matures post retirement only and pre-matured withdrawal is offered only in select circumstances.