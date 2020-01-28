Countdown

In association with
#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Public Provident Fund vs ELSS: Which is a better investment option?

Updated : January 28, 2020 01:29 PM IST

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS) are some of the popular investment options that qualify for tax deductions.
Both PPF and ELSS are tax deductible up to the limit of Rs 1,50,000 under Section 80C of the Income Tax (I-T) Act.
PPF offers an EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status. It has a lock-in period of 15 years.
Public Provident Fund vs ELSS: Which is a better investment option?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

India's crude steel output rises 1.8% to 111.2 MT in 2019

India's crude steel output rises 1.8% to 111.2 MT in 2019

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement