PSU banks introduce home, personal loans on 'PSB Loans in 59 Minutes' portal
Updated : September 05, 2019 11:51 AM IST
PSBloansin59minutes.com on Thursday announced in-principle home and personal loan approvals to retail customers from public sector banks (PSBs) within 59 minutes
The facility can be availed through 19 public sector banks, including the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, among others.
The move comes after the success of the platform’s loan approvals for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the same duration.
