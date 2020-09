Authored by Sahil Arora

Secured credit cards are best suited for those who cannot avail of regular credit cards due to the failure of meeting their eligibility conditions. But before getting ​to the pros and cons of secured cards, let us ​first ​understand what are secured credit cards and how they are different from regular credit cards.

What are secured credit cards?

Secured credit cards are issued against collateral in the form of fixed deposits. The credit limit of secured cards is set on the basis of the value of​ fixed deposits offered as collateral.

Most credit card issuers usually offer credit limits equalling to 80 percent-90 percent of the total fixed deposit value offered as collateral. Apart from this, the rest of the broad features of secured credit cards are the same as regular credit cards. Like regular cards, secured cards offer reward points, discounts, vouchers, etc on card transactions. ​They ​also offer an interest-free period on credit card spends and levy finance charges on non-repayment of the card bill by the due date.

​What works in favor of secured credit cards -

The less stringent eligibility criterion

The availability of fixed deposits as collateral reduces credit risk for the banks. As the pledged FD is lien marked by the bank​,​ cardholders cannot close their​ fixed deposits till​its maturity or closure of the card. The bank in turn is free to liquidate fixed deposits to recover outstanding dues of the cardholder​,​in case of any default.

This risk-free characteristic allows banks to not factor in the usual eligibility conditions like applicant’s income, credit score, employment profile, job profile, or location factored in in case of evaluating regular credit card applications.

Helps build or improve credit history

As with regular credit cards, transactions done through secured credit cards are also reported to the credit bureaus and are included in the cardholder’s credit history. This enables credit card users to build their credit history by regularly using secured credit cards. Gradually, disciplined usage and timely repayment help in building a strong credit score. Thus, those denied regular credit cards due to their low credit score ​can opt for secured credit cards to steadily improve their credit score and boost their future loan and credit card eligibility.

FD used as collateral continues to earn interest

Fixed Deposits used as collateral for availing secured credit cards continue to earn interest till its maturity. Thus, opting for a secured card is similar to availing a loan against fixed deposit or other fixed income securities wherein the underlying investments continue to earn interest while being leveraged as security for availing additional funds.

Offers higher capital efficiency to the secured credit card holder

The ability to leverage fixed deposits through secured credit cards also results in higher capital efficiency for cardholders, provided they repay their bills by the due date. ​Cardholders can easily access funds for mitigating their short-term liquidity mismatches without closing fixed deposits prematurely and incurring a premature withdrawal penalty in the process. This will also save the cardholder from incurring opportunity costs in the form of sacrificing a higher interest rate due to the premature withdrawal of fixed deposits.

​What works against it -

Lack of diverse choices vis-a-vis regular credit cards

The primary drawback of secured credit cards is the lack of diverse choices than regular credit cardholders get. Most card issuers tend to offer multiple varieties of regular credit cards at different target customer segments and spend types, like fuel cards, reward cards, premium credit cards, travel cards, cash back cards, co-branded shopping cards, etc.

For example, travel credit cards offer higher benefits on travel related spends whereas co-branded shopping credit cards offer higher reward points or discounts on shopping through the co-brand card partner. In the case of secured credit cards, most card issuers offer one or two variants of secured credit cards with much less attractive card benefits.

FD withdrawal not allowed till card closure or expiry

Secured credit card holders cannot close their fixed deposit pledged as collateral till the card is either closed or reaches its expiry date. Hence, those planning to avail secured credit cards should only submit those fixed deposits as collateral which they can do without till the expiry of the secured card. Card applicants should never use fixed deposits allocated towards emergency funds or other financial goals as collaterals for availing secured credit cards.