Economy
Property, fire insurance premiums to go up as GIC Re revises reinsurance rates
Updated : January 24, 2020 07:23 PM IST
Property and fire insurance premiums are expected to see a 33-35% jump.
Motor insurance premiums may also go up.
Motor insurance contributes about 20 percent to GIC Re’s total premium.
