Premature redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds: How to do it? Important dates

The Reserve Bank of India has released dates for the premature redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) issued under different tranches. In a press release, the RBI has listed out the details of the SGB tranches that were falling due for premature redemption during H1 of 2022-23. Also, a window for submission of request for premature redemption has been released.
Premature redemption of the SGBs is allowed only after five years from the date of issue of such bond and on the date on which the next interest is payable. Here are the important dates for premature redemption of SGB.
|SGB Series
|Date of Issue
|Date of coupon payment
|Dates for submitting the request for premature withdrawal by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail
|From
|To
|2015-I
|Nov 30, 2015
|May 30, 2022
|April 30, 2022
|May 20, 2022
|2016-I
|Feb 08, 2016
|Aug 08, 2022
|July 08, 2022
|July 29, 2022
|2016-II
|Mar 29,2016
|Sep 29, 2022
|Aug 29, 2022
|Sep 19, 2022
|2016-17 Series I
|Aug 05, 2016
|Aug 05, 2022
|July 05, 2022
|July 26, 2022
|2016-17 Series- II
|Sep 30, 2016
|Sep 30, 2022
|Aug 30, 2022
|Sep 20, 2022
|2016-17 Series- III
|Nov 17, 2016
|May 17, 2022
|April 18,2022
|May 07, 2022
|2016-17 Series- IV
|March 17, 2017
|Sep 17, 2022
|Aug 17, 2022
|Sep 07, 2022
|2017-18 Series- I
|May 12, 2017
|May 12, 2022
|April 12, 2022
|May 02 2022
|2017-18 Series- II
|July 28, 2017
|July 28, 2022
|June 28, 2022
|July 18, 2022
Premature Redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds: How to do it?
