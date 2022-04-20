Premature redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds: How to do it? Important dates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The RBI’s sovereign gold bond buyback window dates have been announced for those who wish to redeem these bonds before maturity.

The Reserve Bank of India has released dates for the premature redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) issued under different tranches. In a press release, the RBI has listed out the details of the SGB tranches that were falling due for premature redemption during H1 of 2022-23. Also, a window for submission of request for premature redemption has been released.
Premature redemption of the SGBs is allowed only after five years from the date of issue of such bond and on the date on which the next interest is payable. Here are the important dates for premature redemption of SGB.
SGB SeriesDate of IssueDate of coupon paymentDates for submitting the request for premature withdrawal by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail
FromTo
2015-INov 30, 2015May 30, 2022April 30, 2022May 20, 2022
2016-IFeb 08, 2016Aug 08, 2022July 08, 2022July 29, 2022
2016-IIMar 29,2016Sep 29, 2022Aug 29, 2022Sep 19, 2022
2016-17 Series IAug 05, 2016Aug 05, 2022July 05, 2022July 26, 2022
2016-17 Series- IISep 30, 2016Sep 30, 2022Aug 30, 2022Sep 20, 2022
2016-17 Series- IIINov 17, 2016May 17, 2022April 18,2022May 07, 2022
2016-17 Series- IVMarch 17, 2017Sep 17, 2022Aug 17, 2022Sep 07, 2022
2017-18 Series- IMay 12, 2017May 12, 2022April 12, 2022May 02 2022
2017-18 Series- IIJuly 28, 2017July 28, 2022June 28, 2022July 18, 2022
Premature Redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds: How to do it?
  1. The request for pre-mature redemption shall be submitted to the Receiving Offices (RO) in case you are holding your SGBs in non-demat mode or if you are holding SGBs in demat-mode then the same shall be submitted to Depository through DP (in case of dematerialized securities) at least 10 days before the next interest payment date as per a report in Outlook India.
  2. You will need to comply if the RO/Depository Participant/Depository calls for additional documents, KYC proof, declaration etc.
  3. The request form will be scrutinized thoroughly to verify the correctness of the particulars and be submitted to RBI by the DP through the E-Kuber Portal at least four days before the due date of interest.
  4. On maturity and in case of premature redemption, the bonds shall be redeemed in Indian Rupees. The redemption price for the same will be based on the simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity in the previous week (Monday to Friday) for SGBs issued under tranche 1 to 9. For tranches thereafter, it will be the previous three working days at the rate published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited.
  5. The customer will then receive the redemption proceeds in his/her bank account.
