Premature redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds: How to do it? Important dates

The Reserve Bank of India has released dates for the premature redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) issued under different tranches. In a press release, the RBI has listed out the details of the SGB tranches that were falling due for premature redemption during H1 of 2022-23. Also, a window for submission of request for premature redemption has been released.

Premature redemption of the SGBs is allowed only after five years from the date of issue of such bond and on the date on which the next interest is payable. Here are the important dates for premature redemption of SGB.

SGB Series Date of Issue Date of coupon payment Dates for submitting the request for premature withdrawal by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail From To 2015-I Nov 30, 2015 May 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 May 20, 2022 2016-I Feb 08, 2016 Aug 08, 2022 July 08, 2022 July 29, 2022 2016-II Mar 29,2016 Sep 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 2016-17 Series I Aug 05, 2016 Aug 05, 2022 July 05, 2022 July 26, 2022 2016-17 Series- II Sep 30, 2016 Sep 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 2016-17 Series- III Nov 17, 2016 May 17, 2022 April 18,2022 May 07, 2022 2016-17 Series- IV March 17, 2017 Sep 17, 2022 Aug 17, 2022 Sep 07, 2022 2017-18 Series- I May 12, 2017 May 12, 2022 April 12, 2022 May 02 2022 2017-18 Series- II July 28, 2017 July 28, 2022 June 28, 2022 July 18, 2022

Premature Redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds: How to do it?

The request for pre-mature redemption shall be submitted to the Receiving Offices (RO) in case you are holding your SGBs in non-demat mode or if you are holding SGBs in demat-mode then the same shall be submitted to Depository through DP (in case of dematerialized securities) at least 10 days before the next interest payment date as per a report in Outlook India.

You will need to comply if the RO/Depository Participant/Depository calls for additional documents, KYC proof, declaration etc.

The request form will be scrutinized thoroughly to verify the correctness of the particulars and be submitted to RBI by the DP through the E-Kuber Portal at least four days before the due date of interest.

On maturity and in case of premature redemption, the bonds shall be redeemed in Indian Rupees. The redemption price for the same will be based on the simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity in the previous week (Monday to Friday) for SGBs issued under tranche 1 to 9. For tranches thereafter, it will be the previous three working days at the rate published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited.