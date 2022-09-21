    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance News

    Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana: Here is how to get monthly pension of Rs 3,000

    Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana: Here is how to get monthly pension of Rs 3,000

    Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana: Here is how to get monthly pension of Rs 3,000
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana is a government pension scheme for old age protection and social security of small and marginal farmers.

    The Centre has introduced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), an old-age voluntary contribution pension scheme for all land-holding small and marginal farmers (SMFs). Small and marginal farmers in the age group of 18 and 40 years can register themselves under this scheme.
    A deposit in the range of Rs 55 to Rs 200 must be paid in the government account every month. The deposit amount is calculated according to the age of the depositor. The later one registers the more premium the depositor will have to pay. These instalments must be paid till the age of 60 years after which the farmers registered under this scheme will be given Rs 3,000 as monthly payments by the government as a pension.
    Steps to register for PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana
    Step 1: Farmers need to visit the Common Service Centre to start the registration process.
    Step 2: They must submit a copy of their Aadhaar card and Khasra-Khatauni.
    Step 3: Along with ID, two photos and a bank passbook will also be required.
    Step 4: After submitting the required documents and providing all these details the farmer’s unique pension number and pension card will be generated and given to them.
    ALSO READ: PM Kisan Yojana eKYC deadline to end soon: Here are the steps to complete it
    The applicant must have a savings bank Account or PM Kisan Account. There is no separate fee for registration. If the beneficiary dies due to any reason, then Rs 1500 (50 percent of pension) will be given to the beneficiary’s spouse every month.
    Eligibility
    As per the scheme document, all small and marginal farmers of all states and Union Territories in the age between 18 years and 40 years, who do not fall within the purview of the exclusion criteria as mentioned in the guidelines, are eligible to register for the scheme.
    The Central government is set to cover 5 crore small and marginal farmers under this scheme and the benefit of this scheme will also be given to those who own 2 hectares of arable land or less.
    ALSO READ | PM Kisan Yojana: What to do if an eligible farmer’s name is not included in the list of beneficiaries?
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    FarmersPM CaresPM Kisan Mandhan YojanaPM Kisan program

    Next Article

    ICICI Bank to charge 1 percent fee for paying rent via its credit card

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng