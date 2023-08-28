Jan-Dhan account holders are eligible for insurance coverage — steps to follow

The Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the National Mission for Financial Inclusion, completed nine years of implementation on Monday. This initiative was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014, with the programme officially being launched on August 28, 2014.

The core objective of the PMJDY is to extend access to essential financial services, including banking, credit, savings, deposits, pension, and insurance, to marginalised segments of society, particularly the weaker sections and individuals from low-income groups. The programme's impact is reflected in the cumulative deposits that have surged beyond Rs 2 lakh crore.

Insurance benefits under PMJDY

The PMJDY extends insurance coverage , offering accident protection up to Rs 1,00,000 and life coverage of Rs 30,000 for accounts opened between August 15, 2014, and January 31, 2015. Notably, the benefits have expanded over time, with RuPay cardholders enjoying an increase in free accidental insurance coverage from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for PMJDY accounts opened after August 28, 2018.

Under PMJDY, approximately 34 crore RuPay cards have been given to Jan-Dhan accounts without any charges so far. These RuPay cards come with an added advantage — a Rs 2 lakh accident insurance coverage, providing an essential safety net for account holders.

How to avail of these insurance benefits?

Eligibility

The person should normally be the head of the family or an earning member of the family and should be in the age group of 18 to 59 (i.e. person should be at least 18 years old, and should not have turned 60). In case the head of the family is older than 60 years of age, the second earning person of the family in the above-mentioned age group will be covered, subject to eligibility.

A person must have a RuPay Card and Bio-Metric Card linked to a bank account or in the process of being linked to a bank account if not already there. Biometric ID Cards are a form of identification that recognizes and analyzes an individual based on their traits.

The account can be any bank account including a small account. For the coverage to be effective the above RuPay Card should be valid and in force.

Only one person in the family is covered under the Bima Scheme and in case of the person having multiple cards/accounts, the benefit is allowed only under one card i.e. one person per family gets a single cover of Rs 30,000, subject to the eligibility conditions.

Account opening under PMJDY

To open an account under the scheme, beneficiaries can download the PMJDY form from the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana website. Alternatively, they may collect it from the nearby bank branch. They are then required to submit the form and supporting documents to open the Jan-Dhan Yojana account. Subscribers are also required to visit the bank branch and submit the required documents.

Claim process

The claim settlement process under PMJDY is decentralised to the offices of LIC. The process followed is here:

Step 1: Claim papers are collected by the district branch/nodal branch of the concerned bank and submitted to the pension and group scheme units of LIC for processing of claims.

Step 2: The claim is paid to the nominee who is the nominee in the bank account.

Step 3: The claim amount will be credited to the bank account of the nominee through APBS/NEFT.