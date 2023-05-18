PPFAS MF completes 10 years with 200% jump in AUM, 19% returns since inception

What set the PPFAS mutual fund house's flagship fund apart from its peers 10 years ago, and till recently, was the focus on international stocks. The PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund was among the pioneers in adding international stocks to a domestic equity portfolio.

PPFAS mutual fund house saw a 200 percent jump in its assets under management in 10 years. The fund has completed 10 years this May. The fund house started in 2013 with a total of 18 employees and has over 139 employees in 15 offices across India. The fund manages a total AUM of Rs 35,000 crore, up substantially from Rs 152 crore in 2013. All of this only with a total of four funds in the last 10 years. Over 90 percent of the fund house’s assets under management (AUM) are in the flagship PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund which has offered an average return of 19 percent since inception.

On the basis of annualised returns, in the seven year and five-year time horizons, the PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund is ranked number 1 and 2, respectively, out of 34 and 36 flexi cap funds in the industry. In the near term (three months and six months timeframe), the fund is ranked first out of the 70 flexi cap schemes in the industry. The fund is known for its value bets and the fund house has been vocal that only long-term investors should invest in their schemes.

Here’s a look at the trailing returns over the last 10 years:

Source: Value Research

In the mutual fund industry, where fund houses race to launch new schemes every other week, PPFAS has just four funds — Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, which was launched in 2013, Parag Parikh Liquid Fund launched in 2018, Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund, launched in 2019 and the latest Parag Parikh Conservative Fund, launched in 2021. “An arbitrage fund has been a gap in our product offering for a long time. While we have not firmed up plans, this could be one possibility,” Rajeev Thakkar, CIO, PPFAS MF, said.

What set their flagship fund apart from its peers 10 years ago, and till recently, was the focus on international stocks. The PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund was among the pioneers in adding international stocks to a domestic equity portfolio. The fund house is also known for their annual meeting with investors in different cities.

It might sound odd to many, but the fund house does not have a sales team. It is natural to expect a relatively new mutual fund to have thousands of 'feet-on-street', all focused on 'pushing' their scheme to as many investors as possible. “We aspire that Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund be a 'pull-product' and not a 'push-product'. That is why we do not have a 'sales team', which brow-beats investors into subscribing. Instead, what we have, is a small, dedicated team of 'relationship managers', whose main objective to establish a long-term relationship with our investors," the company said.

The fund house has always projected itself as an asset manager over an ‘asset gatherer’. The senior management team of the fund house invests a sizeable portion of their investible surplus into Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, long before the market regulator insisted on ‘skin in the game’ rules.

Another different thing that the fund house does is capping lumpsum investments in bullish markets. According to the fund house, they prefer to forego the opportunity to easily increase our AUM, rather than disappoint our investors whenever the markets correct. This principle have shown great results for the fund house. The worst performance by the PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund in a year’s time has been -21 percent in a year from March 22, 2019 to March 23, 2020. However, from March 23, 2020 to March 23, 2021, the fund offered an eye popping 100 percent return.

“We try to invest with good quality promoters/managers, in good quality businesses when valuations are reasonably attractive. I would think that the performance is due to the process followed and the discipline to not waver even when there is short-term underperformance in the schemes. We run a limited number of schemes and focus on those. We (the company, the management and the staff) are co-investors in our schemes. We have a long-term outlook and don't take shortcuts in the investing process. We do not waver if there is short-term underperformance,” Thakkar said.