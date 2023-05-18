PPFAS MF completes 10 years with 200% jump in AUM, 19% returns since inception

What set the PPFAS mutual fund house's flagship fund apart from its peers 10 years ago, and till recently, was the focus on international stocks. The PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund was among the pioneers in adding international stocks to a domestic equity portfolio.

PPFAS mutual fund house saw a 200 percent jump in its assets under management in 10 years. The fund has completed 10 years this May. The fund house started in 2013 with a total of 18 employees and has over 139 employees in 15 offices across India. The fund manages a total AUM of Rs 35,000 crore, up substantially from Rs 152 crore in 2013. All of this only with a total of four funds in the last 10 years. Over 90 percent of the fund house’s assets under management (AUM) are in the flagship PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund which has offered an average return of 19 percent since inception.

On the basis of annualised returns, in the seven year and five-year time horizons, the PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund is ranked number 1 and 2, respectively, out of 34 and 36 flexi cap funds in the industry. In the near term (three months and six months timeframe), the fund is ranked first out of the 70 flexi cap schemes in the industry. The fund is known for its value bets and the fund house has been vocal that only long-term investors should invest in their schemes.