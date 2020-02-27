Personal Finance PPF vs NPS: Find out which scheme suits you better Updated : February 27, 2020 05:13 PM IST While PPF was introduced by the National Savings Institute in 1968, NPS was originally launched for the government employees in 2004 and extended to the general public in 2009. PPF is majorly a retirement-focused investment instrument that comes with EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status. According to experts, the selection majorly depends on individual's preferences like risk appetite, age factor and capital available.