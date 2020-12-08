Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

PPF vs mutual funds: Which is a better investment scheme for you?

Updated : December 08, 2020 08:40 PM IST

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and mutual funds (MFs) are distinct investment schemes that are often also considered as tax saving instruments.
While PPF provides a great buffer of stable returns during volatility, mutual funds offer an opportunity for higher returns.
PPF vs mutual funds: Which is a better investment scheme for you?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Rupee rises to 1-1/2 month high on foreign fund inflows

Rupee rises to 1-1/2 month high on foreign fund inflows

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

NCLAT stays NCLT order directing ArcelorMittal India to pay Rs 1,300 cr as IRP cost

NCLAT stays NCLT order directing ArcelorMittal India to pay Rs 1,300 cr as IRP cost

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement