Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • personal-finance>
    • PPF, other small savings schemes interest rates kept unchanged for September quarter

    PPF, other small savings schemes interest rates kept unchanged for September quarter

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The government on Wednesday kept interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, unchanged for the second quarter of 2021-22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    PPF, other small savings schemes interest rates kept unchanged for September quarter
    The government on Wednesday kept interest rates on small savings schemes, including PPF, NSC and SCSS unchanged for the second quarter of 2021-22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively, in the second quarter as well.
    "The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22 starting from July 1, 2021, and ending on September 30, 2021, shall remain unchanged from the current rates applicable for the first quarter (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) for FY 2021-22," the finance ministry said in a notification.
    Amid the state assembly elections last quarter, the government after reducing rates on small savings scheme rolled back the rate cut, terming it an "oversight". With that, the rates of such schemes continued to remain as they were during the January-March quarter.
    It must be noted that interest rates for these small savings schemes are notified quarterly. Currently, India Post or Department of Posts, which runs postal services in the country, offers nine types of small saving schemes.
    Here's a look at the existing interest rates of small savings schemes:
    InstrumentInterest rate
    Savings deposit4%
    1 year Time Deposit5.5%
    2 year Time Deposit5.5%
    3 year Time Deposit5.5%
    5 year Time Deposit6.7%
    5-year Recurring Deposit5.8%
    5-year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme7.4%
    5-year Monthly Income Account6.6%
    5-year National Savings Certificate6.8%
    Public Provident Fund7.1%
    Kisan Vikas Patra6.9% (will mature in 124 months)
    Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana7.6%
    These schemes carry the least risk among all investment options as they are recognised and validated by the government, according to experts.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,227.15 93.30 2.26
    M&M792.65 14.95 1.92
    Tata Motors343.70 4.10 1.21
    Hero Motocorp2,935.80 33.20 1.14
    Eicher Motors2,703.45 32.30 1.21
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,226.95 93.80 2.27
    M&M793.00 14.65 1.88
    Asian Paints3,025.60 34.75 1.16
    Maruti Suzuki7,569.55 55.75 0.74
    Titan Company1,741.65 9.55 0.55
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,227.15 93.30 2.26
    M&M792.65 14.95 1.92
    Tata Motors343.70 4.10 1.21
    Hero Motocorp2,935.80 33.20 1.14
    Eicher Motors2,703.45 32.30 1.21
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,226.95 93.80 2.27
    M&M793.00 14.65 1.88
    Asian Paints3,025.60 34.75 1.16
    Maruti Suzuki7,569.55 55.75 0.74
    Titan Company1,741.65 9.55 0.55

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.32500.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.1330-0.0210-0.02
    Pound-Rupee102.7860-0.0320-0.03
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6689-0.0001-0.01
    View More