PPF, other small savings schemes interest rates kept unchanged for December quarter

The government has kept the interest rates of small savings schemes unchanged for the quarter ending on December 31, 2021. The rates have been kept stable for the sixth quarter in a row.

The government has kept the interest rates of small savings schemes unchanged for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The rates have been kept stable for the sixth quarter in a row.
This means that investors of the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), among other savings schemes will continue to earn the same interest rate as they were earning during the quarter ending September 30, 2021.
It must be noted that interest rates for these small savings schemes are notified quarterly. Currently, India Post or Department of Posts, which runs postal services in the country, offers nine types of small saving schemes.
Here's a look at the existing interest rates of small savings schemes:
InstrumentInterest rate
Savings deposit4%
1 year Time Deposit5.5%
2 year Time Deposit5.5%
3 year Time Deposit5.5%
5 year Time Deposit6.7%
5-year Recurring Deposit5.8%
5-year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme7.4%
5-year Monthly Income Account6.6%
5-year National Savings Certificate6.8%
Public Provident Fund7.1%
Kisan Vikas Patra6.9% (will mature in 124 months)
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana7.6%
These schemes carry the least risk among all investment options as they are recognised and validated by the government, according to experts.
