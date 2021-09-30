PPF, other small savings schemes interest rates kept unchanged for December quarter

The government has kept the interest rates of small savings schemes unchanged for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The rates have been kept stable for the sixth quarter in a row.

This means that investors of the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), among other savings schemes will continue to earn the same interest rate as they were earning during the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

It must be noted that interest rates for these small savings schemes are notified quarterly. Currently, India Post or Department of Posts, which runs postal services in the country, offers nine types of small saving schemes

Here's a look at the existing interest rates of small savings schemes:

Instrument Interest rate Savings deposit 4% 1 year Time Deposit 5.5% 2 year Time Deposit 5.5% 3 year Time Deposit 5.5% 5 year Time Deposit 6.7% 5-year Recurring Deposit 5.8% 5-year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 7.4% 5-year Monthly Income Account 6.6% 5-year National Savings Certificate 6.8% Public Provident Fund 7.1% Kisan Vikas Patra 6.9% (will mature in 124 months) Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana 7.6%