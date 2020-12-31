  • SENSEX
PPF, NSC and other small savings schemes interest rates remain unchanged for Q4

Updated : December 31, 2020 05:45 PM IST

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.
Accordingly, the interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 7.4 percent.
The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will offer 7.6 percent rate during the third quarter of the current fiscal.
