Steady PPF interest rates likely to continue, experts still call it a reliable investment option

In a financial landscape marked by fluctuating interest rates, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme has stood out for maintaining a consistent interest rate of 7.1 percent. While small savings rates have experienced adjustments, the PPF rate has remained untouched since its reduction in April-June 2020, falling from 7.9 percent to 7.1 percent.

Live TV

Loading...

The enduring stability raises concerns about the scheme's competitiveness, particularly when viewed in light of India's escalating retail inflation rate. In July 2023, the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation surged to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent, surpassing expectations.

Experts believe that rates will remain unchanged in the next quarter too but still call it a decent investment avenue.

A look at PPF interest rates

Here's how PPF account interest rates have changed in the past 10 years to the latest PPF interest rate:

Financial Year Interest Rate (in % p.a) 1 July 2023 – 30 September 2023 7.10% 1 April 2023 – 30 June 2023 7.10% 1 January 2023 – 30 March 2023 7.10% 1 October 2022 – 31 December 2022 7.10% 1 July 2022 – 30 September 2022 7.10% 1 April 2022 – 30 June 2022 7.10% 1 January 2022 – 31 March 2022 7.10% 1 October 2021 – 31 December 2021 7.10% 1 July 2021- 30 September 2021 7.10% 1 April 2021 - July 2021 7.10% 1 January 2021 - 31 March 2021 7.10% 1 October 2020 – 31 December 2020 7.10% 1 July 2020 - 30 September 2020 7.10% 1 April 2020 - 30 June 2020 7.10% 1 January 2020 - 31 March 2020 7.90% 1 October 2019 - 31 December 2019 7.90% 1 July 2019 - 30 September 2019 7.90% 1 April 2019 - 30 June 2019 8.00% 1 January 2019 - 31 March 2019 8.00% 1 October 2018 - 31 December 2018 8.00% 1 July 2018 - 30 September 2018 7.60% 1 April 2018 - 30 June 2018 7.60% 1 January 2018 - 31 March 2018 7.60% 1 October 2017 - 26 December 2017 7.80% 1 July 2017 - 30 September 2017 7.80% 1 April 2017 - 30 June 2017 7.90% 1 January 2017 - 31 March 2017 8.00% 1 October 2016 - 31 December 2016 8.00% 1 July 2016 - 30 September 2016 8.10% 1 April 2016 - 30 June 2016 8.10%

(Source: Groww)

Link to government securities and the calculation

According to Pankaj Jain, Senior Partner at Alpha Capital, a financial advisory firm, the intricacies of PPF interest rates are tied to the yields of 10-year government securities in the secondary market. A formula based on the previous three-month average yield of relevant G-Secs of comparable maturity dictates the adjustments in small savings rates.

The central government undertakes a quarterly review, factoring in these yields.

As per the formula outlined by the Finance Ministry in 2016, PPF maintains a 25 basis points spread over the benchmark yield. The benchmark 10-year bond yield, averaging 7.3 percent from March to May 2023, has shown a gradual decline.

"This descent in the benchmark yield casts uncertainty on the possibility of a PPF rate hike. Given the 25 basis points decline, the likelihood of an imminent PPF interest rate increase seems improbable in the upcoming review," Jain said while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.

The silver lining

Despite the stagnation in PPF interest rates , financial experts continue to view it as a sound investment choice. The scheme's tax benefits, including tax exemption on contributions, principal withdrawals, and returns during the holding period, bolster its appeal. This unique "E-E-E" tax advantage compensates for the lower interest rate.

"Individuals should continue PPF investments. Considering the entire basket of debt instruments, PPF provides the best post-tax return if someone lies in the highest tax bracket," Jain told CNBC-TV18.com.

While alternative options such as SSCS, SSY, and MSSC may offer higher rates, their post-tax returns do not rival those of PPF. PPF's broad accessibility and tax-free status set it apart. It competes effectively with bank Fixed Deposits (FDs) too, leveraging its sovereign backing to provide a safe and stable investment avenue. Although certain small finance banks propose 9 percent returns on FDs, their taxable nature and reduced safety underscore PPF's advantages.

Optimising investment returns

For individuals utilising the PPF investment , it's advisable to make their deposits on or before the fifth day of each month. This practice ensures the accrual of interest benefits for that specific month, adhering to PPF regulations.

Interest rates applicable to PPF accounts are computed based on the lowest balance held within the account between the fifth and last day of each month. While interest on the deposited amount is calculated monthly in PPF, the actual interest crediting takes place at the end of the fiscal year, specifically on March 31 annually. To be eligible for interest in a given month, deposits should be made prior to the fifth day of that month.

Consequently, depositing funds before the fifth of the month enables individuals to maximise the interest on their interest. Those who deposit after this date risk missing out on substantial interest earnings for that month.