PPF: Here’s how to make partial withdrawals before maturity; a step-by-step guide, all other details

Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a popular government-backed savings scheme in India because of its guaranteed returns and tax benefits. The current interest rate for PPF is 7.1 percent and contributions made in each financial year towards PPF qualify for a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
A PPF account has a maturity period of 15 years, after which the holder can choose to withdraw funds. However, partial withdrawals are also allowed before the account matures, but only after the sixth financial year from account opening, under certain conditions. Here is all you need to know about partial withdrawals from PPF.
Important rules related to partial withdrawal before maturity:
What is the limit?
Step-by-Step process for PPF partial withdrawal
The application will be processed, and upon verification the withdrawal amount will be sanctioned at the earliest in a demand draft or into your savings account as per the choice mentioned in the Form C.