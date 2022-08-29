Possible reasons for not receiving your income tax refund and how to deal with it

By Anshul

Mini Income tax refund is received by the taxpayers when the taxes paid are higher than the actual tax liabilities. To get a refund of the additional tax paid, taxpayers are required to file an income tax return (ITR).

While some of you might have received your income tax refund, others may still be waiting for it. The reasons could be various — either a mistake from your end or the process is taking longer at the I-T department.

Read through to know more about the reasons and actions you must take.

If you have not received the refund yet, firstly, you should check the status of the tax refund online through the income tax e-filing website incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or via the e-governance website of the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) tin.tin.nsdl.com.

While most tax refunds get credited to the assessment bank account within a few weeks after ITR is filed, there could be delays in certain situations.

Here are major reasons under which a tax refund could get delayed:

Incorrect bank account details

There are chances that taxpayers did not give the correct bank account number or other bank details while filing the income tax return (ITR). So, you should properly check the bank account details before filing ITR.

Need for additional documentation/information

One of the common reasons for not getting refunds is the need for additional documentation or information. You might have missed mentioning any information while filing ITR.

Fabricated information

You may have coded inadequate or fabricated information to avail benefit. To rectify the same, you should provide complete and appropriate information to reduce the chances of rejection or delay in the refund procedure.

Mismatch in the TDS/TCS claimed

The mismatch in TDS claimed in 26AS could be due to the wrong filing of TDS return by the employer or TDS deductor (i.e. bank etc.), and you may need to approach them to correct their TDS return.

Refund request under process

The delay could also be at the income tax department level. It might take time to process the request, or a delay could be even at the bank’s end.

What should you do to get the tax refund?

If you have filed your income tax return and have not received an income tax refund within a reasonable time, first confirm if you have verified your income tax return online or offline. ITR filing is incomplete and is not processed till it is e-verified. In case the ITR V is not verified , you can still do it by the end of this month.