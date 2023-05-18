English
‘Policy needs a rethink’: Twitter reacts as international credit card usage to come under RBI's LRS limit
By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 6:51:03 PM IST (Updated)

Since the move means Indian citizens will have to pay more taxes, users on Twitter are not happy with the decision. Criticising the move, one user said that it will have people move back to carrying dollars and the move will hurt the global Indian citizen.

The use of credit cards in foreign countries by Indian residents will now be counted within the $250,000 liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) limit of the Reserve Bank of India, from July 1, 2023.

The government in consultation with the RBI has moved to amend the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transaction) Rules by making credit card transactions also a part of the RBI’s LRS limit. Any foreign remittance or transactions above the set limit will need prior approval from RBI. So far international credit card spending was excluded from the LRS ceiling.
As per the amended rules, Indian citizens will have to pay more taxes towards Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on credit card transactions done outside the country.
