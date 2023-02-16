PNB to use 'Positive Pay' system for cheques above Rs 5 lakh from April 5 — How it works

Positive pay is a fraud-prevention system offered by most commercial banks to companies to protect them against forged, altered and counterfeit checks. It acts as an added layer of security.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) will introduce the Positive Pay System (PPS) for cheque payments above Rs 5 lakh from April 5, 2023. In an SMS sent to its customers, the lender said, “Usage of Positive Pay System for cheque of Rs 10 lakh and above presented in clearing is already mandatory, now it will be mandatory for cheque of Rs 5 lakh and above w.e.f. 05-04-2023. Pls use PPS to prevent any fraudulent cheque transaction in your account."

The positive pay system has already been made mandatory by several other banks for cheques issued for Rs 5 lakh and above.

So, what is 'Positive Pay'?

Positive pay is a fraud-prevention system offered by most commercial banks to companies to protect them against forged, altered and counterfeit checks. It acts as an added layer of security.

How it works?

While issuing a high-value cheque, one can upload the details like Cheque Number, Cheque date, Payee name, Account number, Amount etc along with an image of the front and reverse side of the cheque to the bank.

When the beneficiary submits the cheque for encashment, the cheque details are compared with the details provided to the bank through Positive Pay. If the details match, the cheque is honoured. In case of mismatch in cheque details, the cheque is referred to you.

One can also log on to the net banking or the banking app to complete the Positive Pay formalities by furningsing the Cheque Number, Cheque date, Payee name, Account number, Amount etc.

Is this mandatory?

'Positive Pay' system is mandatory for the cheque value of Rs 5 lakh and above. However, it can also be given for cheque amount above Rs 50,000 at one's discretion.

What are available channels for giving Positive Pay confirmation?

Almost all banks have implemented it in mobile banking application and internet banking. The person visiting the branch directly also can give PPS confirmation through PPS form.