PNB to hike debit card transaction limit soon

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has informed its customers that it will revise the debit card transaction limit for high-end cards shortly. According to the announcement, the daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for VISA Gold debit cards as well as platinum MasterCard and Rupay cards would increase to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000 at present.

At the same time, the bank proposes to increase the daily point of sales (POS) limit to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 1.25 lakh.

Daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for Rupay Select and Visa Signature debit cards would increase to Rs 1.5 lakh from the existing Rs 50,000, the bank said. For these cards, the daily limit on POS transactions would be increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1.25 lakh.

These will be the maximum per-day transaction limit allowed for the particular categories of debit cards.

“Customers are advised to set their customised limit through Internet banking, mobile banking app, PNB ATM, IVR or by visiting the base branch,” PNB said in a statement.

How to set the PNB debit card limit through the PNB One APP

Customers who are looking to set their debit card limit through the PNB One APP need to download the application and log in. They can then follow these steps to set their debit card limit:

On the home page, customers need to select the debit card icon and click on the ‘Update ATM Limit.’

They will then have to select the account number from the dropdown menu.

Under debit card authentication, customers will have to select their debit card number from the dropdown menu.

Then, they will have to fill in the expiry date, year and PIN.

Once the customer clicks on ‘continue’, the screen will show the current limit.

They can then set the new ATM withdrawal limit and click on ‘continue’.

To confirm the request, the customer has to enter the OTP.

The bank will update the request in real-time. Customers will not be able to set a limit higher than the approved limit by the bank.