English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepersonal finance News

PNB to hike debit card transaction limit soon

PNB to hike debit card transaction limit soon

PNB to hike debit card transaction limit soon
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for VISA Gold Debit Cards as well as platinum MasterCard and Rupay cards would increase to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000 at present.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has informed its customers that it will revise the debit card transaction limit for high-end cards shortly. According to the announcement, the daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for VISA Gold debit cards as well as platinum MasterCard and Rupay cards would increase to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000 at present.

Recommended Articles

View All
A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

IST4 Min(s) Read

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

IST4 Min(s) Read

Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you

Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you

IST4 Min(s) Read

With COP27 countdown timer on, who pays what for climate crisis remains unanswered

With COP27 countdown timer on, who pays what for climate crisis remains unanswered

IST4 Min(s) Read


At the same time, the bank proposes to increase the daily point of sales (POS) limit to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 1.25 lakh.
Daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for Rupay Select and Visa Signature debit cards would increase to Rs 1.5 lakh from the existing Rs 50,000, the bank said. For these cards, the daily limit on POS transactions would be increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1.25 lakh.
These will be the maximum per-day transaction limit allowed for the particular categories of debit cards.
ALSO READ:
Jeevan Praman Patra — How to submit life certificate via SBI website and mobile app?
“Customers are advised to set their customised limit through Internet banking, mobile banking app, PNB ATM, IVR or by visiting the base branch,” PNB said in a statement.
How to set the PNB debit card limit through the PNB One APP
Customers who are looking to set their debit card limit through the PNB One APP need to download the application and log in. They can then follow these steps to set their debit card limit:
  • On the home page, customers need to select the debit card icon and click on the ‘Update ATM Limit.’
  • They will then have to select the account number from the dropdown menu.
  • Under debit card authentication, customers will have to select their debit card number from the dropdown menu.
  • Then, they will have to fill in the expiry date, year and PIN.
  • Once the customer clicks on ‘continue’, the screen will show the current limit.
  • They can then set the new ATM withdrawal limit and click on ‘continue’.
  • To confirm the request, the customer has to enter the OTP.
    • The bank will update the request in real-time. Customers will not be able to set a limit higher than the approved limit by the bank.
    ALSO READ: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches 'Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank ETF' — Key features and benefits here
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    cash withdrawalsClassic debit cardsdebit cardsPunjab National Bank (PNB)

    Previous Article

    Work on sanitation never stops, says NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer

    Next Article

    Network 18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani Telethon: Parineeti Chopra calls herself a citizen in progress

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng