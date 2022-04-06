PNB slashes interest rates on savings accounts for both domestic & NRI depositors

In a blow to lakhs of small depositors, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reduced interest rates on savings accounts to 2.7 percent per annum for balances below Rs 10 lakh. India's second-largest public sector bank has also brought down the interest rate on savings account deposits of more than Rs 10 lakh to 2.75 percent.

According to a notice on the bank’s website, the new interest rates will come into effect from April 4. The rates are applicable to both PNB domestic and NRI savings accounts.

This is the second time in two months that the bank has cut interest rates on savings accounts deposits. In February, PNB had brought down the interest rates to 2.75 percent for balances of less than Rs 10 lakh and 2.8 percent for accounts holding over Rs 10 lakh deposit.

For fixed deposits, PNB is offering interest rates ranging from 2.9-5.25 percent for deposits maturing in seven days to 10 years. Fixed deposits maturing within 7-45 days attract an interest rate of 2.9 percent, while FDs made for less than one year have a 4.4 percent return.

Also read: Banks woo senior citizens and customers with more interest on fixed deposits

The interest rate for deposits with a maturity of more than two years but less than three years is 5.1 percent. PNB customers with fixed deposits of 5-10 years will get 5.25 percent interest. These rates have been effective since August 1, 2021.