The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reduced its doorstep banking service charges to Rs 50 to encourage people to get cash delivered to their homes amid restrictions in place due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In view of the Pandemic, cash withdrawal service through Doorstep Banking has been reduced to Rs 50,” the country's second-largest public sector lender announced on Twitter.

The move comes at a time when the nation is under the grip of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and people are avoiding stepping out of their homes.

The customers can avail of this facility through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) or using their debit card. However, an individual cannot order less than Rs 1,000 or more than Rs 10,000 in cash for delivery at home under the scheme.

PNB said, "It (the scheme) shall be implemented by Door Step Banking (DSB) agents in 100 major centres across the country for offering different financial as well as non-financial services."

The customers need to register for the Door Step banking service either using the toll-free number 1800-10-37-188 or 1800-12-13-721 or by logging on to www.psbdsb.in .

After registration, customers can choose the 'cash withdrawal' option and then enter the address for doorstep delivery.

Customers will get an option to choose a bank branch, within 10km of their registered address. They can then select a preferred time slot for cash delivery.

After selecting the bank branch, the customer must click OK on the message indicating the service fee.

The customers will then get a message on their registered mobile numbers with details about the delivery time of the cash.

Meanwhile, the state-run bank has also been organising vaccination drives for its frontline workers amid the pandemic.