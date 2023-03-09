PNB MetLife launches 'Genius Plan' to help parents — Key features

With the cost of higher education continuing to rise around the world, the PNB MetLife Genius plan allows parents to choose the amount they want to save each month, based on their budget and financial goals. The newly launched plan is an individual, non-linked, non participating, saving, life insurance plan that offers life insurance cover while allowing parents to save for their child's education with a flexible and affordable way.

PNB MetLife on Thursday announced that it has introduced a new solution to help parents financially prepare for their children's future education. The newly launched PNB MetLife Genius plan is an individual, non-linked, non participating, saving, life insurance plan that offers life insurance cover while allowing parents to save for their child's education with a flexible and affordable way.

Key benefits of the insurance plan include:

Guaranteed benefits to secure your child’s future

Flexibility to save with a unique and customisable pay out structure

1.5 percent higher benefit for girl child*

In-built waiver of premium on death

Option to choose additional protection against Accidental Total Permanent Disability (ATPD)

1.5 percentt higher benefit for PMLI’s existing customers

Announcing the launch of the PNB MetLife Genius Plan, Sameer Bansal, Chief Distribution Officer at PNB MetLife said, "Education is one of the biggest costs we face in raising children and many parents are worried about saving enough as well as how they would manage if they lost their ability to earn an income. We are excited to launch the PNB MetLife Genius Plan, a life insurance plan aimed at helping parents save for their children and live confidently."

"To provide additional benefit to parents of the girl child, PNB MetLife Genius Plan’s variant Child Secure offers 1.5 percent higher income benefits if the policy is taken for a daughter," Bansal added.

Ace Badminton player and the Brand ambassador for PNB MetLife, PV Sindhu, said, " I owe so much of my success to the love and support of my parents who saw my potential and dedicated so much time, money and energy into helping me achieve my dreams. I’m delighted that PNB MetLife has launched this solution to help parents across India to support their children’s future. I’m sure this plan will help parents tell their kinds "Karo Bade Sapno Ki Tayyari" and enable their children to achieve their dreams and aspirations."

Sindhu's father P.V. Ramana, shared, " I never wanted my daughter to miss out on anything in life. So, I began saving for her future quite early. I am very proud of all that she has achieved in her career as a badminton player. I would urge all parents to put a lot of thought into securing their child's future so they can shine bright in whatever field they choose for themselves. PNB MetLife Genius Plan is a brilliant plan that will help you to save your hard-earned money wisely and ensure your child's dreams stay on-course despite uncertainties."

Sameer Bansal, Chief Distribution Officer, PNB MetLife also added , " Many surveys point to the fact that parents are constantly worried about the rising cost of education, especially when the child is ready for higher education.