CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsPNB MetLife's claim settlement ratio surpasses 99% in FY23

PNB MetLife's claim settlement ratio surpasses 99% in FY23

PNB MetLife's claim settlement ratio surpasses 99% in FY23
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 13, 2023 9:02:50 PM IST (Published)

While this is the life insurance company’s highest claims settlement performance for both individual and group customers over the past three years, PNB MetLife has consistently paid over 97 percent of claims.

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Ltd (PNB MetLife) on Thursday, July 13, said it has achieved a claim settlement ratio of 99.06 percent and 99.70 percent for individual and group customers' claims, respectively for the FY2023.

Live TV

Loading...

The life insurance company paid 19,768 claims totalling Rs 829.79 crore. While this is the company’s highest claims settlement performance for both individual and group customers over the past three years, PNB MetLife has consistently paid over 97 percent of claims.


PNB MetLife continues to apply technology to improve the efficiency and accuracy of its business process, especially through the ‘3-Hour Claims Assure Process,’ which means PNB MetLife customers will know the outcome of their claim within three hours of lodging it.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD and CEO of PNB MetLife, said the company achieved this remarkable milestone by prioritising its policyholders and their families.

"Our 3-hour Claims Assure process provides prompt and efficient support during their most crucial times, demonstrating our unwavering dedication to standing by our customers in their moment of need," Srivastava said.

The company last month declared Rs 768.6 crore in annual bonuses to policyholders for FY23, making the payout the highest to date by the insurer. The insurer said the dividend for the year is 29 percent higher than what it had paid out in FY22 and will benefit 5.52 lakh participating policyholders.

PNB MetLife is a joint venture between state-run Punjab National Bank, Metlife International Holdings, M Pallonji & Company, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and other private investors, with the bank Metlife being the majority shareholder.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Claim settlementPNB Metlife

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments

Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments

Jul 13, 2023 IST6 Min Read

One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs

One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs

Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action

Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action

Jul 12, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Legal Digest | Tax administration smells rat in mind-boggling share premiums

Legal Digest | Tax administration smells rat in mind-boggling share premiums

Jul 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X