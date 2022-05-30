Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 11th installment of financial benefits worth Rs 21,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana to more than 10 crore farmers on May 31 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will join the programme from Pusa complex in Delhi.

Here is all you need to know

- Under the scheme , a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Modi released the 10th installment of more than Rs 20,000 crore to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families on January 1.

- Even e-KYC has been made mandatory for all those eligible. All beneficiaries need to do an Aadhaar based OTP authentication or a biometric authentication at the nearest common services centre (CSC) in order to receive benefits.

- The scheme is only eligible for small and marginal landholder farmer families who have a total cultivation land holding of up to two hectares.

- Farmer family members who are working in a government organisation but come under the multi-tasking staff, class IV or group D category are also eligible for this scheme.