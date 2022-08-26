PM Kisan Yojana eKYC deadline to end soon: Here are the steps to complete it

Mini
The 12th instalment is expected to be released in the month of September The deadline to complete e-KYC for 12th instalment has been extended to August 31.
The government has recently extended the deadline for completing the eKYC for its flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, to August 31. This means applicants now have only six days to complete it.
eKYC is mandatory for PM Kisan registered farmers to get the 12th instalment which is expected to be released in September. Under this, all landholding farmers' families receive a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year, which is paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months.
As the deadline for e-KYC is nearing, all eligible farmers should complete the process using valid documents.
What are the documents required to complete the eKYC?
How to check your name on the PM Kisan beneficiary list?
Names of all eligible farmer families appear on the beneficiary list of PM Kisan Yojana. Farmers can check if their documents are verified by going through the beneficiary list.
Here are the steps to do so:
Step 1: Go to www.pmkisan.gov.in, the official website of PM Kisan
Step 2: Find the section ‘Farmer’s Corner’ on the home page and click on the 'Beneficiary List' option in the section
Step 3: Enter the name of the state, district, block and gram panchayat.
Step 4: Verify the info and click on the 'Submit' button.
Step 5: The PM Kisan beneficiary list will appear on the screen. Go through the list to find the name.
How to complete PM Kisan's e-KYC process online?
Step 1: Visit PM Kisan's official website and click on the eKYC option
Step 2: Enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card
Step 3: Once OTP is received, enter it. The eKYC will be completed upon successful verification
How to complete PM Kisan's e-KYC process offline?
PM Kisan eKYC can also be done offline using biometric authentication. This can be done by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC).
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Scheme is a Central government-sponsored welfare programme that provides monetary support of Rs 6,000 per annum to land-holding farmers’ families in India.
PM Kisan is a Central Sector scheme with 100 percent funding from the government of India. It became operational in December 2018.
Under the scheme, the state government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Also, there are various exclusion categories for the scheme.
