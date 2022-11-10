PM Kisan update: When will 13th installment be released — Check other details here

By Anshul

PM Kisan update: Recently, PM Modi had recently released the 12th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana and now the Centre will release the 13th installment of the Kisan Yojana as the Rs 2,000 of the 12th installment has been transferred to the account of farmers.

The government has recently released the 12th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) and now farmers are waiting for the next or 13th installment of the scheme.

Last year the thirteen installment was released on January 1 and therefore chances are there that this time too the government will transfer the money in January. However, there has been no official announcement by the government regarding this.

Under the PM Kisan scheme, the government provides income support to all landholding farmer families in the country to help them meet their agricultural, financial as well as home needs.

Eligible landowning farmer families get financial support of Rs 6,000 per year, which is paid in three instalments of Rs 2,000.

Eligible farmers can check the status with these steps:

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’

Step 5. The status of the instalment will be displayed

However, farmers who are yet to complete their eKYC will not receive the 13th instalment amount.

According to the PM Kisan website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC."

How to complete PM Kisan's e-KYC process online?

Step 1: Visit PM Kisan's official website and click on the eKYC option

Step 2: Enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card