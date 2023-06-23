PM Kisan update: Now, farmers can complete e-KYC process by scanning face on mobile phones

The government is likely to release the 14th instalment of the PM Kisan scheme soon, according to media reports. However, there is no official announcement regarding this.

The government has launched a face authentification feature in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) app, enabling beneficiary farmers to complete their e-KYC process by scanning their face on mobile phones instead of using one-time password or fingerprints. Until now, e-KYC of the PM-Kisan beneficiaries used to be done through either biometrics at a designated centre or one-time passwords sent to mobile phone numbers linked with Aadhaar.

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under this, all landholding farmers' families are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards the transfer of benefits to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government. All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefits under the scheme.

According to the PM Kisan website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers.

The government is likely to release the 14th instalment of the PM Kisan scheme soon, according to media reports. However, there is no official announcement regarding this.

The government released the 13th instalment of the scheme on February 27, 2023.

Many farmers were not able to get the money for the 13th instalment, owing to incomplete verification. A large number of these farmers have now got their verification process completed. These farmers would now get Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,000.

Steps to apply for the 14th instalment online

Step 1:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in official website and go to Farmer’s corner

Step 2: Click on New Farmer Registration and enter your Aadhaar number and fill the captcha

Step 3: Now enter details and click on 'Yes'

Step 4: Fill in the information asked in the PM Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a printout for future reference