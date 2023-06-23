PM Kisan update: Now, farmers can complete e-KYC process by scanning face on mobile phones

The government is likely to release the 14th instalment of the PM Kisan scheme soon, according to media reports. However, there is no official announcement regarding this.

The government has launched a face authentification feature in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) app, enabling beneficiary farmers to complete their e-KYC process by scanning their face on mobile phones instead of using one-time password or fingerprints. Until now, e-KYC of the PM-Kisan beneficiaries used to be done through either biometrics at a designated centre or one-time passwords sent to mobile phone numbers linked with Aadhaar.

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under this, all landholding farmers' families are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards the transfer of benefits to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government. All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefits under the scheme.