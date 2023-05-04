PM Kisan update | Steps to voluntary surrender benefits online

Under the PM Kisan scheme, the government provides income support to all landholding farmer families in the country to help them meet their agricultural, financial as well as home needs.

The government has recently launched a Voluntary Surrender of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) benefits tab. Using this, farmers who have been declared ineligible under the scheme can refund and receive an appreciation certificate from the government. Notably, after surrendering it, users will not be able to receive any further PM-KISAN cash benefits.

They will also not be able to register again for the PM-KISAN scheme, the government said in a statement.

Here are the steps to voluntary surrender PM Kisan benefits:

Step 1:

Visit official website of PM kisan

Step 2: Now, click on ‘voluntary surrender of pm-kisan benefits’ tab

Step 3: Enter registration number, catcha code and OTP received

Step 4: The total installment received will be displayed. Click ‘Yes’ on DO you wish to surrender your PM Kisan Benefit and enter OTP.

Earlier, it was reported that a whopping number of beneficiaries who were technically not eligible to receive PM Kisan benefits somehow made it to the list and received cash.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to release the 14th installment of PM Kisan by July 2023. However, there is no official announcement by the government regarding this. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government. All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.