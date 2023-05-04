PM Kisan update | Steps to voluntary surrender benefits online

Under the PM Kisan scheme, the government provides income support to all landholding farmer families in the country to help them meet their agricultural, financial as well as home needs.
The government has recently launched a Voluntary Surrender of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) benefits tab. Using this, farmers who have been declared ineligible under the scheme can refund and receive an appreciation certificate from the government. Notably, after surrendering it, users will not be able to receive any further PM-KISAN cash benefits.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
They will also not be able to register again for the PM-KISAN scheme, the government said in a statement.
Here are the steps to voluntary surrender PM Kisan benefits:
Step 1:
Visit official website of PM kisan
Step 2: Now, click on ‘voluntary surrender of pm-kisan benefits’ tab
Step 3: Enter registration number, catcha code and OTP received
Step 4: The total installment received will be displayed. Click ‘Yes’ on DO you wish to surrender your PM Kisan Benefit and enter OTP.
Earlier, it was reported that a whopping number of beneficiaries who were technically not eligible to receive PM Kisan benefits somehow made it to the list and received cash.
Meanwhile, the government is likely to release the 14th installment of PM Kisan by July 2023. However, there is no official announcement by the government regarding this. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.
The government released the 13th installment of the scheme on February 27, 2023.
PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.
Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government. All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!