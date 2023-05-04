PM Kisan update | Steps to voluntary surrender benefits online

2 Min(s) Read
Under the PM Kisan scheme, the government provides income support to all landholding farmer families in the country to help them meet their agricultural, financial as well as home needs.
The government has recently launched a Voluntary Surrender of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) benefits tab. Using this, farmers who have been declared ineligible under the scheme can refund and receive an appreciation certificate from the government. Notably, after surrendering it, users will not be able to receive any further PM-KISAN cash benefits.
They will also not be able to register again for the PM-KISAN scheme, the government said in a statement.
Here are the steps to voluntary surrender PM Kisan benefits: