PM Kisan scheme — Here's how ineligible farmers can return instalment amount

Farmers who have been found ineligible due to income tax or other issues are required to return the money they got as part of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) to the Indian government.

According to the DBT Agriculture Bihar website, ineligible farmers have to compulsorily return the amount received so far under the scheme to these account numbers:

Director of Farmers Agriculture disqualified due to Income Tax

Account number: 40903138323

IFSC: SBIN0006379

Director of Farmers Disqualified due to other reasons

Account number: 4090314046

IFSC: SBIN0006379

After returning the money, the PM Kisan website says it is mandatory for the farmers to submit an application to the District Agriculture Officer/Agriculture Coordinator along with the receipt of the refund.

As per a recent investigation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, over 21 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh were found to be ineligible, according to state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

Steps to return the amount

Step 1: Visit website PM Kisan and click on refund online

Step 2: Click on “If not paid earlier then select this option to refund the amount online now.”

Step 3: Mention Aadhaar number, Account number, mobile number

Step 4: Enter captcha code and click on ‘Get data’. On the next page, all details with previous payments will be available.

Step 5: Click on the refund payment box, enter mail id and contact details

Step 6: Now, click on confirm.

Step 7: Under the payment page, select the bank to make payment.

Conditions for ineligibility under PM Kisan scheme

The following farmers are not eligible to get the benefits of the PM-Kisan:

(a) All lnstitutional Land holders; and

(b) Farmer families in which one or more of its members belong to following

categories:-

i. Former and present holders of constitutional posts

ii. Former and present Ministers/State Ministers and former/present Members of Lok sabha/ Rajya sabha/state Legislative Assemblies/State Legislative councils, former and present Mayors of Municipal corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.

iii. All serving or retired officers and employees of Central/ State Government Ministries /Offices/Departments and its field units Central or State PSEs and Attached offices /Autonomous lnstitutions under Government as well as regular employees of the Local Bodies (Excluding Multi Tasking staff /

Class lV/Group D employees)

iv. All superannuated/retired pensioners Rs.10,000/-or more(Excluding Multi Tasking employees)

All Persons who paid lncome Tax in last assessment year

vi. Professionals like Doctors, Engineers' Lawyers, Chartered

Accountants, and Architects registered with Professional bodies and carrying

out profession by undertaking practices

About PM Kisan scheme

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.