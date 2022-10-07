PM Kisan scheme’s 12th instalment to be released soon: Here are the steps to check it

By Anshul

Mini The 12th instalment is expected to be released in the month of October. Here's all you need to know about PM Kisan scheme

The Narendra Modi-led central government is expected to release the 12th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) this month. Under this scheme, the government provides income support to all landholding farmer families in the country to help them meet their agricultural, financial as well as home needs.

Eligible landowning farmer families get financial support of Rs 6,000 per year, which is paid in three instalments of Rs 2,000.

Eligible farmers can check the status with these steps:

Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’

Step 5. The status of the instalment will be displayed

However, farmers who are yet to complete their eKYC will not receive the 12th instalment amount.

According to the PM Kisan website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC."

What are the documents required to complete the eKYC?

Aadhaar is mandatory for all except for farmers in Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir. In these states, Aadhaar is collected where it is available, and other alternate prescribed documents such as Aadhaar enrollment ID, driving licence, voter ID card, NREGA job card or any other identification document issued by the government can be used.

Bank account number with IFSC Code of the branch.

How to complete PM Kisan's e-KYC process online?

Step 1: Visit PM Kisan's official website and click on the eKYC option

Step 2: Enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

Step 3: Once OTP is received, enter it. The eKYC will be completed upon successful verification

How to complete PM Kisan's e-KYC process offline?

PM Kisan eKYC can also be done offline using biometric authentication. This can be done by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC).