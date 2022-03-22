PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: When will farmers receive the next installment?

The 10th and last installment for the period of December to March 2022 was released on January 1, 2022, and now the beneficiaries are waiting for the 11th installment for the period April to July 2022.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a Centre-sponsored scheme to provide financial support to land-owning farmers’ families. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries receive Rs 6000 annually which is credited in three equal installments of Rs 2000 to their bank accounts. The scheme was announced in 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
To receive the latest installment, farmers need to update their eKYC on the PM Kisan website. Farmers need to perform an OTP-based Aadhar authentication or a biometric authentication by visiting a CSC center.
When are the installments paid?
Also read | Didn’t receive the 10th installment of PM Kisan? Here’s how to file a complaint
As per media reports, the government is likely to release the 11th installment in the month of April or by March 31, 2022. The government usually rolls out the second installment in a calendar year between April and July.
Here’s how to update e-KYC via Aadhaar OTP authentication
  • Visit the official website of PM-Kisan
  • Click on ‘new eKYC’ option available on the right side of the page
  • Enter Aadhaar Card number, captcha code in the specified field and click on the search button
  • Enter the mobile number that is linked with the Aadhaar card
  • Click on the 'Get OTP' button and after receiving the OTP enter it in the specified field
