PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: When will farmers receive the next installment?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a Centre-sponsored scheme to provide financial support to land-owning farmers’ families. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries receive Rs 6000 annually which is credited in three equal installments of Rs 2000 to their bank accounts. The scheme was announced in 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To receive the latest installment, farmers need to update their eKYC on the P M Kisan website. Farmers need to perform an OTP-based Aadhar authentication or a biometric authentication by visiting a CSC center.

When are the installments paid?

The 10th and last installment for the period of December to March 2022 was released on January 1, 2022, and now the beneficiaries are waiting for the 11th installment for the period April to July 2022.

As per media reports, the government is likely to release the 11th installment in the month of April or by March 31, 2022. The government usually rolls out the second installment in a calendar year between April and July.

Here’s how to update e-KYC via Aadhaar OTP authentication

Visit the official website of PM-Kisan

Click on ‘new eKYC’ option available on the right side of the page

Enter Aadhaar Card number, captcha code in the specified field and click on the search button

Enter the mobile number that is linked with the Aadhaar card