PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: How to link Aadhaar, edit Aadhaar details

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a Centre-backed scheme that aims to provide financial support to land owning farmers' families. The beneficiaries of the scheme receive Rs 6000 annually, which is credited in three equal installments to their bank accounts. The scheme was announced in 2018 by Prime Minister Modi and the 10th installment of the scheme was released in January 2022.

In order to receive the latest installment of Rs 2000, farmers need to link their Aadhaar with their PM Kisan accounts as it is now mandatory for all beneficiaries to update eKYC on the PM Kisan website. Farmers need to perform an OTP based Aadhaar authentication by visiting a CSC centre.

Farmers can also edit their Aadhar details on the website in case of errors or failure

Here's how to update eKYC on the PM Kisan website

Visit official website of PM-Kisan

Click on eKYC option available on the right top corner of the page

Enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click 'search'

Enter mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

Click 'Get OTP' and enter the OTP in the specified field

As per the website information, there may be 'Time Out' and delay in receiving OTP due to temporary issues with OTP services of the UIDAI. Farmers need to visit the nearest CSC centers for biometric authentication.

Here's how to edit Aadhaar details on the PM Kisan Website

Visit the official website

Click on ‘Farmer Corner’ on the homepage

Select ‘Edit Aadhaar Failure Records’ option

Options like Aadhaar Card Number, Mobile Number, Bank Account Number, Farmer Number will appear

Click on the Aadhaar Number option

Enter all the required details in the specified fields and click ‘Update’

All the details of the Aadhar will be updated accordingly

The Aadhaar card will be linked with PM Kisan account and all details will be updated. If the OTP is showing an error, then farmers can visit CSC centres to update their biometrics instead.