0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: How to link Aadhaar, edit Aadhaar details

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

The linking of Aadhaar card with PM Kisan account is mandatory in order to receive the latest instalment of Rs 2000. Farmers need to perform an OTP based Aadhaar authentication by visiting a CSC centre.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: How to link Aadhaar, edit Aadhaar details
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a Centre-backed scheme that aims to provide financial support to land owning farmers' families. The beneficiaries of the scheme receive Rs 6000 annually, which is credited in three equal installments to their bank accounts. The scheme was announced in 2018 by Prime Minister Modi and the 10th installment of the scheme was released in January 2022.
In order to receive the latest installment of Rs 2000, farmers need to link their Aadhaar with their PM Kisan accounts as it is now mandatory for all beneficiaries to update eKYC on the PM Kisan website. Farmers need to perform an OTP based Aadhaar authentication by visiting a CSC centre.
Farmers can also edit their Aadhar details on the website in case of errors or failure
Here's how to update eKYC on the PM Kisan website
  • Visit official website of PM-Kisan
  • Click on eKYC option available on the right top corner of the page
  • Enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click 'search'
  • Enter mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card
  • Click 'Get OTP' and enter the OTP in the specified field
    • As per the website information, there may be 'Time Out' and delay in receiving OTP due to temporary issues with OTP services of the UIDAI. Farmers need to visit the nearest CSC centers for biometric authentication.
    Here's how to edit Aadhaar details on the PM Kisan Website
    • Visit the official website
    • Click on ‘Farmer Corner’ on the homepage
    • Select ‘Edit Aadhaar Failure Records’ option
    • Options like Aadhaar Card Number, Mobile Number, Bank Account Number, Farmer Number will appear
    • Click on the Aadhaar Number option
    • Enter all the required details in the specified fields and click ‘Update’
    • All the details of the Aadhar will be updated accordingly
      • The Aadhaar card will be linked with PM Kisan account and all details will be updated. If the OTP is showing an error, then farmers can visit CSC centres to update their biometrics instead.
      Tags
      Previous Article

      Multiple PPF accounts won’t be merged; check details her

      Next Article

      SBI Mutual Fund collects Rs 8,095 crore through multicap fund NFO

      next story

      ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

      BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

      Market Movers

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      View More