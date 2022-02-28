PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: How to add beneficiary and check status

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a central government initiative that provides farmers with income assistance to meet their financial demands for home and agriculture.

Families of all farmers with cultivable landholding in their names can avail benefits of the scheme. Earlier, the scheme was limited to farmers with a landholding of less than two hectares. However, later the ambit of the scheme was extended to cover all farmers’ families, irrespective of the size of the landholding.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, families of farmers will receive a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum per family. The amount is paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each at intervals of four months. According to the official definition, a family will consist of a husband, a wife and a minor child.

Here’s how a farmer can be added as a beneficiary of PM Kisan scheme and how they can check their status.

How to add a PM Kisan beneficiary

• The farmer’s family will have to visit the PM KISAN website and go to the ‘Farmer’s Corner’ section on the home page.

• Here the farmer will have to click on ‘New farmer registration.’

• When a registration form opens, details of the farmer such as Aadhaar number, mobile number and name of the state where they hail from will have to be entered correctly.

• On submitting the details, the farmer’s name will be added to avail benefits under the PM Kisan scheme.

How to view PM Kisan beneficiary status

• To check beneficiary status, the farmer will have to visit the PM KISAN portal and go to the ‘Farmer’s Corner’ section on the home page.

• Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ section and enter the details such as Aadhaar number and account number.

• After checking the captcha code, the farmer will have to click on the ‘Get Data’ tab to view the details.

How to check PM Kisan beneficiary list

• The farmer can check the PM Kisan beneficiary list by logging in to the official PM KISAN portal.

• Under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section, the individual will have to click on the ‘Beneficiary List’ tab.

• In the following step, the individual will have to enter the name of the state, district, sub-district, block and village.

• By clicking on the ‘Get Report’ button, the farmer will be able to see the PM KISAN beneficiary status.