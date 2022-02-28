PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: How to add beneficiary and check status

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a central government initiative that provides farmers with income assistance to meet their financial demands for home and agriculture.
Families of all farmers with cultivable landholding in their names can avail benefits of the scheme. Earlier, the scheme was limited to farmers with a landholding of less than two hectares. However, later the ambit of the scheme was extended to cover all farmers’ families, irrespective of the size of the landholding.
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, families of farmers will receive a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum per family. The amount is paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each at intervals of four months. According to the official definition, a family will consist of a husband, a wife and a minor child.
Here’s how a farmer can be added as a beneficiary of PM Kisan scheme and how they can check their status.
How to add a PM Kisan beneficiary
How to view PM Kisan beneficiary status
How to check PM Kisan beneficiary list
The status will display the whole transaction history of the PM KISAN beneficiary, including the date of the last instalment and the bank account to which it was credited.