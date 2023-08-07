PM Kisan 15th instalment: Release date, how to apply and other details

PM Kisan: The government released the 14th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) in July 2023 and now farmers are waiting for the next or 15th instalment of the scheme.

The government is likely to release the 15th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) between November 2023 and December 2023. However, there is no official announcement by the government regarding this. The government released the 14th instalment of the scheme on July 27, 2023.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

Here are the steps to apply for 15th instalment online:

Step 1:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in official website and go to farmer’s corner

Step 2: Click on New Farmer Registration and enter Aadhar number and fill captcha

Step 3: Now enter details and click on 'Yes'

Step 4: Fill the information asked in the PM Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a print out for future reference

Eligible farmers can check the status with these steps:

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’

Step 5: The status of the instalment will be displayed

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27 released approximately Rs 17,000 crore as the 14th instalment to about 85 million farmer beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme. With this latest disbursement, the total amount transferred to beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme has now surpassed Rs 2.59 lakh crore.

The scheme was launched on February 24, 2019, and has been effective since December 2018. Till date, the scheme has provided benefits totalling more than Rs 2.42 lakh crore to over 110 million farmers nationwide.