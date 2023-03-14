PM Kisan | 14th installment release date, process to check eligibility and more

PM Kisan: The government released the 13th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) in February 2023 and now farmers are waiting for the next or 14th installment of the scheme.

The government is likely to release the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) between April 2023 and July 2023. However, there is no official announcement by the government regarding this. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

Eligible farmers can check the status with these steps:

Step 1:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’

Step 5: The status of the installment will be displayed

If that is the case, he/she can register the complain at the PM Kisan helpdesk. The helpline numbers are 011-24300606 and 155261. There's also a toll free number available- 18001155266. Alternatively, farmer can email at pmkisan-ict@gov.in. or pmkisan-funds@gov.in in order to register grievances.

Before complaining, farmer should, however, check if his/her name is mentioned in the beneficiary list or not.

According to the PM Kisan documents, the beneficiaries, whose names are uploaded on the portal by the concerned state/UT governments in a particular 4-monthly period, shall be entitled to receive the benefit for that period with effect from that 4-monthly period itself.

"lf they do not receive the payment of installment pertaining to that 4-monthly period and subsequent installments for any reason, except due to rejection for falling within the exclusion criteria, they are entitled to receive the benefits of all the due installments as and when the cause of delay is removed/resolved," the document read.