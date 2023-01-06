English
PM Kisan FAQ | 13th instalment release date, process to check eligibility and complete KYC, other details

Jan 6, 2023 9:35:34 AM IST

PM Kisan: The government released the 12th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) in November and now farmers are waiting for the next or 13th installment of the scheme.

The government is likely to release the 13th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) this month. However, there is no official announcement by the government regarding this. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

What exactly is PM Kisan scheme?
PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the government.
Who is eligible?
All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.
How to check eligibility?
Eligible farmers can check the status with these steps:
Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in
Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page
Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.
Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’
Step 5. The status of the instalment will be displayed
Is KYC mandatory for this?
According to the PM Kisan website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC."
How to complete PM Kisan's e-KYC process online?
Step 1: Visit PM Kisan's official website and click on the eKYC option
Step 2: Enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card
Step 3: Once OTP is received, enter it. The eKYC will be completed upon successful verification
How to complete PM Kisan's e-KYC process offline?
PM Kisan eKYC can be done offline using biometric authentication. This can be done by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC).

X