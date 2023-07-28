PM Kisan 14th instalment: Here’s what to do if you haven’t received Rs 2,000

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme that provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 14th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) on July 27, Thursday to about 85 million farmer beneficiaries. With this latest disbursement, the total amount transferred to beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme has now surpassed Rs 2.59 lakh crore. However, there may be instances when an eligible farmer may not receive the instalment.

Live TV

Loading...

If that is the case, farmers can register the complain at the PM Kisan helpdesk. The helpline numbers are 011-24300606 and 155261. There's also a toll free number available- 18001155266. Alternatively, farmers can email at pmkisan-ict@gov.in. or pmkisan-funds@gov.in in order to register grievances.

Before complaining, however, it's advisable to check if name is mentioned in the beneficiary list or not. Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page. Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat.

Step 3: Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’

Step 5: The status of the instalment will be displayed

According to the PM Kisan documents, the beneficiaries, whose names are uploaded on the portal by the concerned state/UT governments in a particular 4-monthly period, shall be entitled to receive the benefit for that period with effect from that 4-monthly period itself.

"lf they do not receive the payment of instalment pertaining to that 4-monthly period and subsequent instalments for any reason, except due to rejection for falling within the exclusion criteria, they are entitled to receive the benefits of all the due installments as and when the cause of delay is removed/resolved," the document read.

One of the reasons for beneficiaries not receiving the PM Kisan instalment may be failure to follow e-KYC norms. The government has made it mandatory for all PM Kisan Yojana beneficiaries to complete the e-KYC process.